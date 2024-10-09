Yellow warning for rough seas

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) has placed the north coast of Madeira Island and the entire island of Porto Santo under a yellow warning between 12 noon this Wednesday and midnight tomorrow, Thursday, due to strong sea agitation.

According to IPMA, waves of 4 to 4.5 meters are expected.

The Port Authority of Funchal has already recommended that mooring be reinforced and that close surveillance be maintained of moored and anchored vessels. Walks along the sea or in areas exposed to rough seas, such as the protective jetties of ports, cliffs or beaches, should be avoided, to avoid being surprised by a wave.

A hot day is also forecast, with a max of 30° in Madeira and 27° in Porto Santo.

