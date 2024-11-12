Body found in the sea near Ponta de São Lourenço recovered

The body of a person was seen floating in the sea off the north coast of Madeira, near Ponta de São Lourenço, early this Tuesday afternoon. The Port Authority of Funchal has already confirmed the occurrence and revealed that the body has already been removed.

According to the captain of the port of Funchal, the maritime authority was alerted a few minutes after 1 pm to what appeared to be a body floating near the coast, and the incident was later confirmed. According to commander Rui Teixeira, the operation to recover the body of a woman was completed at around 3 pm on Tuesday.

From Jornal Madeira

