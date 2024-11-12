Possibility of unstable weather

Madeira.

The depression that will be approaching from Thursday may be somewhat stationary for a few days (until Monday? ), in the event that we can be under the influence with periods of somewhat intense precipitation on Thursday night, as well as on Friday night and early Saturday, this situation and due to being something erratic requires attention, there is the possibility of this depression acquiring subtropical characteristics.

The National Hurrican Center will pissi ly start tracking this if it becomes a subtropical storm, and also give it a name.

