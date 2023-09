Thanks to Thomas for these photos and highlighting the rubbish in the sea.

Today we were very early in the morning at São Lourenço and we took these beautiful pictures and also Porto Santo was great to see. But unfortunately also the garbage in the sea, it’s a pity what happens there, the mass tourism without mind!

All the best, take care

Thomas

And another photo of the view of Funchal this week.

Like this: Like Loading...