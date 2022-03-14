AFTER SEVERAL TURNS IN THE AIR, BRITISH AIRWAYS PLANE GIVES UP LANDING IN MADEIRA

Tobi Hughes
British Airways flight BA2780, which departed this morning from London, failed to land in Madeira.

In fact, after several flights back in the air, the aircraft, which should have landed on Madeira at 11:25 am, ended up having to be diverted to Faro, where it should land around 1:30 pm.

It should be remembered that, as JM reported this Sunday, bad weather forced the cancellation of most flights scheduled for today, with more than 40 connections being affected.

It should be noted that an orange warning is in effect in the Region due to adverse weather conditions, which will last until 3 pm tomorrow.

From Jornal Madeira

Tobi Hughes

  3. The BA flight is now scheduled to leave Faro at 16:10 arriving Funchal 17:49.

    Presumably the crew will have enough hours left to return to Heathrow this evening, otherwise it’s an extra night in FNC for the departing passengers, as happened last Thursday, when the outbound afternoon flight got as far as Southampton before returning to LHR. By the time the replacement aircraft got to Funchal, it was too late to return to London, meaning an overnight stay for the aircraft and crew.

    1. The flight is actually returning to Heathrow as soon as refuelling is completed. Hopefully will be able to get to Madeira tomorrow

        1. You may be right Tobi. The two attempted landings were actually very hairy. Crew were searching for the spare sick bags for the second attempt!

      2. Thanks Glyn. Flight Radar is still showing a departure for FNC, but a return to Heathrow, instead, makes sense. That’ll be three BA flights tomorrow, weather permitting.

    2. I think that is the least of their problems. If they get back down here and still don’t land, where next? I hear (from a friend on the plane) that they have not being able to get off in Faro due to the differing Covid rules, so if they head back this way, fail to land and then head back to Heathrow, that will be something like 14 hours in their seats….

      BA would have surpassed their f*%&-up from X’Mas/NY 2020/21 when they took a full plane down here despite Portugal being closed to UK flights…. my brother was on that flight and BA are still refusing to refund him even though we were able to prove that BA had received the Notam before takeoff.

      BA is sadly a mere shadow of what it once was and I now do all possible to avoid flying with them between UK and Funchal.

