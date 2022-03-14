AFTER SEVERAL TURNS IN THE AIR, BRITISH AIRWAYS PLANE GIVES UP LANDING IN MADEIRA

British Airways flight BA2780, which departed this morning from London, failed to land in Madeira.

In fact, after several flights back in the air, the aircraft, which should have landed on Madeira at 11:25 am, ended up having to be diverted to Faro, where it should land around 1:30 pm.

It should be remembered that, as JM reported this Sunday, bad weather forced the cancellation of most flights scheduled for today, with more than 40 connections being affected.

It should be noted that an orange warning is in effect in the Region due to adverse weather conditions, which will last until 3 pm tomorrow.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...