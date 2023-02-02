MACHICO COUNCIL LAUNCHES 2ND EDITION OF THE MANUEL NICOLAU PHOTOGRAPHY CONTEST

The Machico parish council launched the 2nd edition of the Manuel Nicolau photography contest in honor of his fellow countryman Manuel Raimundo Fernandes Nicolau, who died in May 2020.

This year, the contest theme is ‘Portraits of Local Heritage’, and is open to photographers and photography enthusiasts over 18 years old.

The Parish Council of Machico will constitute a jury that will determine the eligibility of the winners at its sole discretion.

Photos must be sent using the form created on the following website, www.jf-machico.pt, or request information via email: secretaria@jf-machico.pt.

For more information, please contact the Machico Parish Council.

