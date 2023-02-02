CARNIVAL WITH 80% HOTEL OCCUPANCY

This year’s Carnival Festivities, which run from February 15 to 26, already have a hotel occupancy of 80 percent, seven percentage points more than in 2019, the last year in which they took place in a normal way without the covid pandemic.

Figures released a moment ago by the regional secretary for Tourism and Culture, at a press conference that took place at the Vicentes Museum, on Rua da Carreira.

On the occasion, Eduardo Jesus underlined that there are 4660 people involved in the entire organization, of which 1500 are extras in the great carnival parade.

There are 12 troupes, as JM had already reported, 11 of which will perform on Avenida Arriaga.

The Secretariat reserved 450,000 euros for this year’s Carnival, which has some novelties, especially for children.

The Avenida Arriaga area will have stalls selling seasonal delicacies.

