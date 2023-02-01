MADEIRA CLASSICAL ORCHESTRA CELEBRATES 59TH ANNIVERSARY WITH CONCERT ON SATURDAY

A concert, dedicated to four “exceptional” classical music composers, will mark the anniversary of the Madeira Classical Orchestra, next Saturday, the 4th, at 6 pm, at the Madeira Congress Centre.

Compositions by the Austrian W. Amadeus Mozart, the German Mendelssohn Bartholdy, the Spaniard Pablo Sarasate and the Czech David Popper will mark the 59th anniversary of OCM, which will perform with 46 instrumentalists, and will feature Martin André as director.

According to the artistic director of the OCM, Norberto Gomes, this conductor is considered in the United Kingdom as the only conductor who has directed “all the great British opera companies, from the Royal Opera House to the English National Opera, passing through the BBC Concert Orchestra and the New London Sinfonia, from the Royal Scottish National Orchestra to Opera Northern Ireland, which, in addition to having already collaborated with the great opera houses around the world, has been a renowned guest of the Madeira Classical Orchestra for some years”.

The anniversary orchestra also features the soloist, cellist Levon Mouradian, an Armenian instrumentalist who, since 1989, has lived in Portugal, having been admitted that year as an instrumentalist in the Gulbenkian Orchestra.

The adult ticket costs 20 euros and the child 5 euros. Students and trainees from all artistic areas of the Conservatório-Escola das Artes da Madeira have free entry upon presentation of a student card and room availability.

Tickets can be purchased through Ticketline: https://ticketline.sapo.pt/evento/concerto-de-aniversario-orq-classica-madeir-70934; Gaudeamus Store – Colégio dos Jesuítas (near Funchal Town Hall), and, on the day of the event, from 4 pm, at the concert venue.

Like this: Like Loading...