There is an active forest fire at this moment – 8.30 am this Saturday – of great dimension at the Malhadinha site, in Canhas.

The helicopter of the Regional Civil Protection Service has just gone to the theater of operations where 10 elements of the Voluntary Firefighters of Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol are already located.

The fire started during the night at around 1.30am but only with daylight the helicopter can join the combat.

Aerial environment that may be decisive in combating flames, considering that the place is difficult to access. The fire spreads up the slope to Paul da Serra, but is now under some control with the help of the helicopter

The Forest Police are also on site.

