Christmas is already shining in Ribeira Brava

The Christmas festivities have already begun in the Municipality of Ribeira Brava. The opening took place today with the lighting of the illuminations, which include more than 300,000 low-energy LED lamps, giving a special colorful glow to the town.

The main streets are decorated, from Rua do Visconde to Rua de São Bento, including the new square next to the secondary school, where a 15-meter-high illuminated tree stands out. There are also props, decorations, and the municipal nativity scene on the waterfront, which invites a visit.

The official opening was attended by the municipal executive. The Mayor, Jorge Santos, emphasized that the program was designed for the whole family, with activities aimed at both children and adults. “It is with immense pride and joy that I see our Ribeira Brava transformed, once again, into a festive setting. This light that shines in our streets is more than a festive decoration; it is an investment in the vitality of the municipality and the joy of our people,” he stated, extending an invitation to the population to experience the Christmas spirit, support local businesses, and enjoy the gastronomy and cultural agenda.

The Christmas Market also opened today, operating daily until January 4th, with stalls selling delicacies, a food truck, and roasted chestnuts. Located on the seafront, the space will feature musical entertainment on Saturday nights, with various regional artists.

From Diário Notícias

