Disruption Expected for Portugal Flights on December 11th

Is your winter getaway to Portugal or Madeira at risk? If you are traveling on Thursday, December 11, 2025, the answer is likely yes.

​Portugal is bracing for its first joint general strike in over a decade, and the aviation sector is set to be one of the hardest-hit industries. With major unions confirming their participation, travelers are being warned to expect widespread cancellations, delays, and a near-total grounding of non-essential flights.

​Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming strike and how it affects your travel plans to Portugal and the islands.

​What is Happening?

​The two largest trade union confederations in Portugal (CGTP and UGT) have called a 24-hour general strike for December 11, 2025. This is a nationwide protest against proposed changes to labor laws, and it covers all sectors—from public transport and schools to healthcare and, crucially, aviation.

​The Impact on Air Travel

​The situation for air travelers looks severe. The National Union of Civil Aviation Flight Personnel (SNPVAC), which represents cabin crew for major airlines, held an emergency assembly where 82% of members voted to join the strike.

​“Most Flights Grounded”: Union leaders have explicitly stated that they expect “most flights at Portuguese airports to be grounded,” with operations limited to legally required minimum services.

​Airlines Affected: This affects TAP Air Portugal, Azores Airlines (SATA), easyJet, and other carriers with Portuguese-based crews.

​Ground Services: It’s not just flight crews. Ground handling staff and airport workers are also expected to join the walkout, which could lead to baggage handling failures and massive check-in queues even for flights that do manage to take off.

​Will Madeira be Affected?

​Yes. While Madeira is an autonomous region, the strike is national.

​Because the strike involves the cabin crew of TAP and Azores Airlines—the two primary lifelines connecting Madeira to the mainland and the world—flights into and out of Madeira and Porto Santo are expected to face major disruptions.

​While “minimum services” are usually mandated by law to ensure essential connectivity to the islands (often 1 or 2 flights per day), these are intended for medical emergencies and essential resident travel, not for tourism. If you are flying to Madeira for a holiday on the 11th, your flight is at high risk of cancellation.

​What Should You Do?

​If you have a booking for December 11th (or even late on the 10th/early on the 12th due to knock-on effects), take action now:

​Check Your Flight Status: Do not wait for the airline to call you. Log in to your airline’s app or website immediately to check the status of your booking. ​Look for Waivers: Airlines like TAP Air Portugal often issue travel waivers ahead of confirmed strikes, allowing you to change your flight date for free.

​Know Your Rights: ​Refunds: If your flight is cancelled, you are entitled to a full refund or a rebooking on the next available flight. ​Compensation: Be aware that strikes by “external” unions (like general national strikes) are sometimes considered “extraordinary circumstances,” which might mean you aren’t entitled to the standard EU cash compensation. However, the airline still has a duty of care (food/hotel) if you are stranded.

​Have a Backup Plan: If you must travel, consider flying a day earlier (Dec 10) or delaying until the strike clears (Dec 12/13).

​The Bottom Line

​This is not a standard “delay.” This is a historic mobilization of Portuguese workers. If you can reschedule your travel to avoid December 11th, we strongly recommend doing so to avoid spending your holiday stuck in an airport terminal.

