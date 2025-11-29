800 volunteers from the Food Bank Against Hunger are participating in this weekend’s campaign.

Around 800 volunteers from the Food Bank against Hunger in Madeira are in supermarkets today and tomorrow collecting food items to “help those most in need.” The generosity and solidarity of the people of Madeira have been noted by the institution, with the collection this past Saturday going very well. Lúcio Moniz, coordinator of the Food Bank in the Region, stressed that it is “fundamental” to maintain the credibility earned by the institution over the years, reiterating that the entity scrupulously complies with a series of criteria to ensure that the food actually reaches those who need it most.

Accompanying the work, the Regional Secretary for Inclusion, Labor and Youth visited the Food Bank warehouse this afternoon, where she highlighted the importance of networking for the development of public policies in the Region. Paula Margarido stated that “the government cannot reach all places,” so associations, such as the Food Bank against Hunger, “are above all an extension of the Regional Government.” Thus, after identifying and assessing needs, and through support, the Government is able to act on the ground.

Paula Margarido also praised the “solidarity of the Madeiran people who have massively joined this campaign”. The government official has no doubt that the Food Bank Against Hunger, as well as other social solidarity institutions, is “a true example of networking in which the Government provides financial support and acts effectively and responsibly with those who need it most”.

It is worth highlighting that, among the 800 volunteers, many are from logistics companies providing transportation and meals, BA employees, students from various schools in the Region, from primary to secondary education, including students from the University of Madeira, and members of IPSS (Private Institutions of Social Solidarity).

