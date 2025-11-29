Cristiano Ronaldo challenged a robot goalkeeper

See video below.

The captain of the Portuguese national team, according to A Bola , accepted an unusual challenge: to face a robotic goalkeeper — developed by former NASA engineer Mark Rober — in a “battle” of technique and precision.

The match took place at the City of Football, and was attended by several national team colleagues, including Diogo Dalot, Diogo Costa, Francisco Trincão, Francisco Conceição and Renato Veiga.

The star player didn’t hold back on the humor: when asked to rate his opponent, he stated, smiling, that the robot “would be better than Diogo,” alluding to the national team’s goalkeeper.

From Jornal Madeira

