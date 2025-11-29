First Christmas Market for Arco da Calheta

The First Arco da Calheta Christmas Market
Location: Next to the Church
On December 12, 13 and 14, the Arco da Calheta hosts its first Christmas Market, with concerts, crafts, local produce and catering.
Program:
December 12 – Christmas concert
December 13 & 14 – Christmas Market (artisans, local producers, catering) and concerts
Organization: Cultural and Sports Association of Arc da Calheta and Association of More Culture
Support: Calheta City Council and Arco Parish Board
Sponsored by: Luis Energias
Come experience the magic of Christmas at Arco da Calheta.