‘Trapped’ tourists rescued after 20 hours

The three Ukrainian tourists who had been trapped since Thursday night in a valley near the mouth of Torrinhas, in the mountains overlooking Fajã dos Cardos, in Curral das Freiras, were rescued late this afternoon, 20 hours after the alert of their disappearance was given.

The foreigners, two men and a woman aged between 25 and 27, are uninjured, drank hot tea upon arrival and will leave in their own car.

As reported by DIÁRIO, the alert regarding the disappearance of the tourists was given at around 9 pm on Thursday, when four members of the mountain rescue team of the Câmara de Lobos Volunteer Firefighters were sent to the scene.

The firefighters managed to locate the foreigners during the night, but given the difficult access area where they were, the landslides they encountered along the way and the bad weather, they were unable to reach the victims who were on an unclassified trail. To get there, they had to follow, albeit partially, a recommended trail that was still closed due to last year’s fires that devastated the parish of Curral.

Early in the morning, the Câmara de Lobos team was reinforced and 10 members of the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters mountain rescue team also went to the site with two vehicles.

Tobi Hughes

  1. Since they were on an “unclassified trail”, they should be fined and made to pay the rescue costs ..

    1. Many trails on Madeira are unclassified and it’s perfectly legal to walk on them.

      Walking on a classified closed trail is not legal and they could get a fine for that.

  2. Unbelievable. What were these 3 tourists thinking? Or rather, not thinking? Dumb does not describe their behavior. They only way to set an example for others & to teach these tourists a lesson is to charge all 3 of them with tres passing. And absolutely make them pay every penny it cost to ‘rescue’ them. Their passports should be held in Madeira so they cannot leave until all fines have been paid in full. Afterwards they should be banned for life from ever returning to Madeira. There is no excuse for their irresponsible behavior. Sadly, hearing that one of the rescuers was injured makes me even more angry with this case

    1. I fully agree,they are totally irresponsible

      and should be made to pay all the cost for their rescue

  4. At least 14 members of the rescue teams were volunteers. They really do not get the recognition they deserve for these all-too-frequent rescue missions.

