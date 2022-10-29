REGIONAL ARCHIVE PROVIDES 20 THOUSAND IMAGES ABOUT THE ENGLISH PRESENCE IN MADEIRA

The Madeira Regional Archive will make available as of this Thursday 20,000 images of documents and correspondence about the presence of the British in the Region.

The announcement was made by the regional secretary for Tourism and Culture at the opening of an exhibition on the bicentennial of the English Church of Madeira.

These documents are the result of the deposit of the church archive carried out in 2021, which meanwhile was being treated by the technicians, with the support of the donor institution, as highlighted by Eduardo Jesus.

The governor underlines the relationship between Madeira and the English community that has indelibly marked its history.

The exhibition ‘Madeira English Church — The History of a Building’, in bilingual format, will be open to the public until the 15th of January, in the lobby of the Archive and Library of Madeira.

Curated by Cefyn Embling-Evans, it was conceived with the aim of celebrating the Bicentennial (1822-2022) of the Igreja da Santíssima e Indivisa Trindade, Funchal, and precisely to mark the deposit of its historical archive in the Madeira Archive and Library. .

The Anglican Church, dedicated to the Holy Trinity, was built in 1820, by order of the English consul Henrique Veitch. This is a neoclassical style temple, inspired by the Florentine renaissance.

From Jornal Madeira

