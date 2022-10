The ‘Hebridean Sky’ arrived this morning on the island of Porto Santo for a 10-hour layover.

Coming from Casablanca, on board, it brings 102 passengers and 72 crew.

It leaves at 6:00 pm, bound for the Port of Funchal, where it will stay for 69 hours and carry out a turnaround, involving 96 arrivals and 84 departures.

From Jornal Madeira

