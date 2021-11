This Friday, Madeira registered another death by covid-19.

According to a note from the Regional Secretariat for Health and Civil Protection sent to the editorial offices, this is a woman, aged 79, with associated comorbidities, at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, residing in RAM.

This is already the 85th death by covid-19 registered in Madeira, since the beginning of the pandemic.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...