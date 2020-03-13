Until 2 pm this Thursday some night spots, namely discos, announced their closure, fully complying with what had been stipulated by the Madeiran executive for this weekend.

The Diário reported that there were establishments considering opening, at least this weekend, but behold, the Public Security Police (PSP) warned businessmen that all establishments, whether discotheques or bars, were eventual congregation of people, they would have to close at 23 hours of this Friday, being the agents, even, to make a round to alert the traders.

The most evident cases are evident in Rua de Santa Maria (Zona Velha do Funchal) and Rua das Fontes. By 10 pm, that is, one hour before the mandatory ‘curfew’, the arteries known for the party life were already deserted. Many events that were scheduled, both for this Friday and for this Saturday, ended up being cancelled and / or rescheduled.

From Diário Notícias