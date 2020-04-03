The President of the Regional Government welcomes the recent decrease in the number of patients infected with the new coronavirus in Madeira but leaves an alert to the Madeirans:

“We are in the middle of this fight and the fact that we now have a decrease in the number of infected people does not mean that the problem is solved or that the citizens can return to a normal life”, warned Miguel Albuquerque, recalling that the restrictions on movement between municipalities and the closing of airports at this time of Easter will lead the population to make an increased sacrifice.

From Agora Madeira