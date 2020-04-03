The Public Security Police is currently in São Martinho, conducting the usual inspection of drivers, within the scope of the collection measures imposed by the Regional Government.

Drivers are asked to assess whether trips are necessary or not. This has been a common practice of the authorities and for the week, between the 9th and 12th of April, orders are to prohibit travel between municipalities.

Inspection is being carried out inside the tunnel, due to the rain, which has been reduced to just one lane.