Madeira seen through the eyes of Star Wars fans

The online platform Fanthatracks.com has been publishing a series of publications related to the island of Madeira, more specifically with the settings of the Star Wars universe. The latest publication , dated February 3, shows how Pico do Areeiro, Boaventura and Caniçal were used in the series ‘The Acolyte’.

In addition to the comparative photographs, you can also get directions to each location, through the eyes of Jame Floyd, a freelance writer who focuses on the Star Wars universe and pop culture. One of his main hobbies is flying to filming locations.

From Diário Notícias

