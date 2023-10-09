Orange warning for prolonged hot weather until tomorrow

South Coast (under orange warning since the 4th), North Coast and Porto Santo remain until 9pm tomorrow.

On another day that ‘promises’ to continue this Autumn with a ‘summer’ feel’, the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere twice renewed the extension of the orange warning for hot weather, in which the “persistence of very high values maximum temperature” for Madeira and Porto Santo.

Thus, shortly after half past midnight, the IPMA extended the orange warning that was scheduled until 11pm on Sunday to 11pm today, October 9th, in force both on the south coast of the island of Madeira and on the north coast and on the island of Porto Santo. Mountainous regions are no longer under orange warning. The yellow warning was extended until 6 pm on Wednesday.

However, at 5 am this morning, a new update was made by IPMA, which lasted another 22 hours, that is, until the evening of Tuesday, October 10th. Both the South and North coasts of the largest island, as well as Porto Santo, are therefore under orange warning until 9 pm tomorrow.

In this sense, the hot weather continues, at least until 11 pm on Wednesday, October 11, for the entire archipelago, including the mountainous regions, which throughout this period is the least hot area.

It should be noted that since midnight on October 4th, the south coast has been under orange warning, an unusual situation and has been like this for six days.

From Diário Notícias

