Two ships docked in Funchal carry 4,815 people

The “Norwegian Gem” and the “Marella Explorer” are now berthed in the port of Funchal. They handle 4,815 people, including passengers and crew.

According to a note from APRAM, the ‘Marella Explorer’, a weekly client of the port, arrived from Tenerife this morning, with 1,836 passengers and 743 crew. He stays in Madeira for 32 hours and leaves for La Palma, tomorrow, at 3:15 pm.

The ‘Norwegian Gem’ is on a transatlantic voyage. It came from Lisbon, with 1,214 passengers and 1,022 crew. After an 8-hour layover, she leaves this afternoon at 5 pm for New York.

This designated 14-night transatlantic cruise, Spain & Portugal to New York, started on the 8th of December in Barcelona, ​​with calls in Valencia, Cartagena, Malaga, Cadiz, Lisbon, now Funchal and then New York, where you will see 22 December and in that destination it will position itself to take cruises through the Caribbean and the Panama Canal in the coming months.

From Diário Notícias

