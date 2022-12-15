NEW MADEIRA DESTINATION PROMOTIONAL WEBSITE LAUNCHED ON DECEMBER 20th

Next week, Tuesday, December 20th, the new Madeira Destination promotional website will be launched at 3 pm, available at www.visitmadeira.com .

“This new platform is the result of intensive work carried out over the last few years and presents a new digital promotion structure, aligned with the new brand and with the destination’s communication strategy”, says the Madeira Promotion Association, in a statement sent to the editorial office.

The presentation will take place at the Meliã Madeira Mare hotel, in the Ball Room.

