TAP invests to improve customer service

Teleperformance will be globally responsible for TAP’s customer service in the areas of help desk, contact center, Miles&Go program and support for social networks. In addition, Teleperformance will also operate the new TAP contact center to support travel agencies, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, starting in July 2023.

The CEO of TAP, Christine Ourmières-Widener, considers that “this contract represents an important investment by TAP to improve the service and the level of service we provide to our Customers and is a decisive step towards increasing the satisfaction of those who trust in us to carry out your trips, and an instrument for the execution of TAP’s strategy, with the objective of establishing a profitable business from 2025, which will not be possible without improving the service we provide to our Customers”.

With this investment, TAP intends to achieve high levels of quality in Customer Service, which will allow it to be recognized as a Service Brand of excellence, increasing Customer Satisfaction.

With the investment in Teleperformance services, TAP ensures a consolidated service structure in all markets where it is present and which has the stable contribution of 700 employees, who will provide Customer service in several languages, including Portuguese from Portugal, Portuguese from Brazil, Italian, French, English and German. More than 90% of operators will be based in Portugal and Brazil, with headquarters in Portugal.

