Banda do Panda traveled this Saturday, June 4, to the island of Madeira, for a special concert at Parque de Santa Catarina, in the Madeiran capital.

The venue welcomes more than 4,000 people to watch the long-awaited return of the children’s channel band to the archipelago.

In the company of the family, hundreds of kids and adults arrived two hours earlier to guarantee a place on the lawn of Santa Catarina.

