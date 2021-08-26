One of the world’s largest container shios is just south of Madeira.

The reasons why the ‘Rotterdam Express’ is hovering about 4 miles off the coast in front of Santa Cruz are unknown.

Measuring 294 meters in length, the Hapag Llyod container carrier does not go unnoticed, and has a gross tonnage of 54 thousand tons.

With the capacity to transport 19,255 twenty-foot containers, this giant cannot, of course, operate in the ports of Madeira, but if it made the island’s line it would only need to make three trips a year to supply all the needs of Madeira and Porto Santo.

The ‘Rotterdam Express’ sails from Valencia to Cartagena, not Colombia.

The giant has a machine with 54,000 horsepower, which allows it to navigate at an average speed of 24 knots per hour.

Interestingly, the ‘Ever Ace’ was launched this summer, which became the largest container ship in the world with 399 meters in length and capacity to transport 23,996 twenty-foot containers.

From RTP Madeira