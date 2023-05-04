A day of accidents

With the more and more tourists on the island, more and more cars on the roads, and more and more accidents.

This morning it was impossible for me to get to Funchal to see my doctor for some results, from Caniço to the next junction Cancela it took 35 mins, so I came off there and returned home and. My doctor emailed, and all is good.

Then on the way back from collecting my brother from the airport, another accident on the motorway, Caniço to airport direction, which had clearly just happened, in a clear tiad two cars has hit each other with a good hard hit as there was just a whole wheel sat in the middle if the road on its own.

And more accidents thoughout the say, with a serious one in Serra da Água This evening leaving two injured.

In just one day over the bank holiday 12 road accidents were reported, and I would guess a lot of these involve tourists, who sometimes don’t even look at signs and just rely on sat nav for everything, this can é priced outside Munchies, a one way street where nearly every day tourists will drive down it the wrong way taking no notice of the no-entry sign. 3 today have done just that…

Accidents happen yes, but it’s such a pain in the arse when you are stuck in it, and with more and more traffic, it’s only going to get worse. How much longer will our two lane expressways cope….????

