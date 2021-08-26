A man has been living for three months on the pebble of Fajã dos Padres, in an isolated area with difficult access, AgoraMadeira knows.

A tent, strategically placed next to a waterfall, has aroused a lot of curiosity from the people who attend and work there.

The few people who managed to see the man in question describe him as being extremely thin and who, according to witnesses heard by AgoraMadeira, should survive by consuming fruits, fish and water from the waterfall.

Some people suspect that he may have come on foot at low tide from Calhau da Lapa.

There are even those who assure that it is a resident of Câmara de Lobos who will be on the run.

