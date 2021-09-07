The Regional Secretary for Health and Civil Protection is visiting Porto Santo, where he met with the local health authority, including health delegate Rogério Correia, to take stock of the epidemiological situation, in an “extremely positive” balance.

Pedro Ramos considers that it was the testing measures, “which were initially considered very excessive”, that allowed “to detect all the situations that entered Porto Santo negatively and came out positive, precisely because the behavior of young people that month was not the most appropriate. ”

In this way, with only nine active cases on the island, there is no longer any need for extra beds in the reception unit for active cases created in the Multiusos Pavilion, so it will be deactivated. “We have already established contact with the operational command of Madeira, all those beds that were made available will be returned”, explains Pedro Ramos.

The government official thanked Roberto Silva, the Porto Santo Region representative, the Porto Santo City Council, the local health authorities, the PSP, the Porto Santo Volunteer Firefighters, and also the Pestana Group, for their efforts to combat pandemic in the past month.

The reason for Pedro Ramos’ visit to ‘Ilha Dourada’ was the delivery of “very important” material to the Porto Santo Fire Brigade. New urban firefighting suits, worth 60,000 euros, were delivered to all 40 workers. “Right now, the entire Porto Santo team is fully equipped with the most advanced PPE possible, as are all other corporations in other municipalities in the region”, concludes the official.

