Today there are 16 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection reporting. These are 2 imported cases (1 from the UK and 1 from Macedonia) and 14 cases of local transmission.

There is also an indication of another 23 recovered cases, and the Region currently has 175 active cases, of which 33 are imported and 142 are of local transmission.

5 people are hospitalized at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (4 in Polyvalent Units and 1 in the Unit of Intensive Care dedicated to COVID-19)