Red alert for rough seas

The forecast for the coming days is generating a series of warnings from IPMA.

A whole host of warnings for the next few days, please be careful especially by coastal areas. We could also see our first snow this season on Friday night Saturday morning.

The Portuguese Institute for the Sea and Atmosphere has issued several warnings for the Madeira archipelago in the coming days, highlighting very strong sea swells and periods of intense wind. For the North Coast, a red warning is in effect between midnight and 6 am on December 13th, due to northwest waves that could reach 7 to 7.5 meters, with maximum heights of 14 meters.

Before and after this period, between 3 pm on December 12th and midnight on the 13th, and again from 6 am on the 13th until midnight on the 14th, an orange warning is in effect, with waves expected to reach between 5 and 7 meters, potentially reaching 12.5 meters.

The north coast is also under yellow warnings for heavy precipitation until 3 am on December 12th, and for strong northerly winds with gusts up to 90 km/h between 3 am on the 12th to 6 am on the 14th, and moderate sea agitation in two periods: from 6 am to 3 pm on the 12th and between midnight and 6 am on the 14th, with waves of 4 to 5 meters.

On the South Coast, IPMA (Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere) has issued an orange warning for the western part of the island due to rough seas between 6 PM on December 12th and 12 PM on December 13th, with waves from the west quadrant expected to reach 5 to 6 meters and maximums of 10 meters. There are also yellow warnings: for strong winds with gusts up to 90 km/h at the eastern and western extremes between 3 AM on the 12th and 6 AM on the 14th, and for rough seas in the western zone during two periods, from 12 PM to 6 PM on the 12th and from 12 PM to 7 PM on the 13th, with waves of 4 to 5 meters.

A red warning has also been issued for Porto Santo for the period between midnight and 6:00 AM on December 13th, with northwest waves of 7 to 7.5 meters and maximum possible heights of 14 meters. Two orange warnings cover the periods from 3:00 PM on the 12th until midnight on the 13th and from 6:00 AM on the 13th until midnight on the 14th, with waves expected between 5 and 7 meters, with maximums up to 12.5 meters. Yellow warnings remain in effect for strong northerly winds with gusts up to 90 km/h between 3:00 AM on the 12th and 6:00 AM on the 14th, as well as for rough seas with waves of 4 to 5 meters between 6:00 AM and 3:00 PM on the 12th and again between midnight and 6:00 AM on the 14th.

In the mountainous regions of Madeira, the highlight is the orange wind warning between 12:00 on December 12th and 21:00 on the 13th, during which northerly gusts of up to 130 km/h are expected. There are also yellow warnings for sometimes heavy precipitation until 3:00 on the 12th and for strong winds with gusts up to 110 km/h between 3:00 and 12:00 on the same day, with this last warning again in effect between 21:00 on the 13th and 6:00 on the 14th.

