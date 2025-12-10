The UPGRADE program marks a new cycle for tourism in the region.

Sorry to say and I’m sure all residents of Madeira will agree, and looking at the comments on social media, that EDUARDO JESUS IS NOTHING MORE THAN AN IDIOT who has no clue what he is doing.

Taking away the freedom of the Madeirans, as well as all residents, the freedom to go where we want when we please. I for one will not download the Simplifica for this, and I think its a disgrace for all people living on the Island.

The Regional Government’s measures for the tourism sector are systematized in the UPGRADE Program, presented tonight in Funchal to tourism agents.

It happened at the Christmas cocktail party of the Regional Secretariat for Tourism, Environment and Culture, held at Quinta Magnólia.

Eduardo Jesus presented a set of policies that simultaneously aim to improve the quality of life for residents, the quality of the tourist experience, and the quality of the services offered.

This program, which the regional secretary says is “profoundly transformative,” comes at a time of growth for the sector in the Region (recently elected for the 11th time as the World’s Best Island Destination at the World Travel Awards).

According to the governor, “it is one of the most structuring initiatives that the Region has ever presented for tourism,” which “anticipates, organizes, and projects growth in a sustainable way.”

The Regional Secretary emphasized the importance of integrating the resident population into tourism-related decision-making processes, stating that “tourism only has a future when there is harmony with those who live in the Region.”

Regarding the reorganization of natural areas, he emphasizes that the plan, to be implemented throughout the current government term, represents an unequivocal commitment to environmental preservation.

“Madeira has extraordinary natural areas. With the UPGRADE, we are reorganizing access, trails, parking, flows, and management models. We are preserving what is ours and, at the same time, improving the visitor experience. It’s a double victory for the Region,” he assures.

The governor also emphasizes the importance of decentralizing tourism demand, one of the pillars of the program.

“For too long, tourism has been concentrated in the same places. The UPGRADE Program creates alternatives, new routes, new attractions. By distributing visitors throughout the territory, we are protecting sensitive areas, boosting local economies and revealing a more complete and diverse Madeira,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...