ALBUQUERQUE ADMITS THAT THE DEPARTURE OF THE RUSSIANS FROM THE REGION COULD TAKE PLACE TODAY

Asked to comment on the repatriation flight that is on its way to Madeira to take Russian citizens who are in the archipelago, the president of the Regional Government admits that the transport could take place today.

“Everything is headed for that to happen, because, as was said yesterday, until Monday, what is agreed with the operator is that these people return to their destination”, stressed the official, on the sidelines of the celebrations of the World Day of Civil Protection, in Praça do Povo.

As JM advanced this morning, the Corendon Airlines plane, flight CAI501P, is about to land in the Madeira archipelago to take around 200 Russian citizens.

According to the newspaper, the flight is already on its way and originates in Antalya (Turkey).

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...