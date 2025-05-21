TAP confirms judicial searches and reveals that it was the author of the complaint

TAP confirms that it was today the target of searches related to a legal case that originated in a complaint from the airline itself, due to suspicions of supplying parts without requirements.

“It is confirmed that there were searches this Wednesday related to a legal case in which TAP is a whistleblower and on which we make no comment,” an official source from the company led by Luís Rodrigues told Lusa.

TAP also assures that “it is collaborating with the authorities”.

Three people were arrested today by the Judicial Police (PJ) on suspicion of having participated in a scheme to supply TAP and other airlines with aircraft parts that did not meet the required requirements.

