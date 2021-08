Fourteen members of the Douro patrol ship tested positive. Navy positioned another ship between the mainland and Madeira to respond to eventualities. The information was confirmed to JM by the commander of the Port of Funchal.

According to José Luís Guerreiro, next week the ship Sines will be moved by Madeira, at least for a period of ten days.

The patrol vessel Douro had 26 crew members on board, 14 tested positive for covid-19.

