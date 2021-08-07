Alexandre Camacho is the winner of Rally Vinho Madeira 2021, making 7:44.5, recovering the title of champion, after three consecutive triumphs in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

The driver thus reaches the ‘tetra’ in the Rally Vinho Madeira, dethroning Miguel Nunes, who led the competition during 15 qualifying.

Miguel Nunes suffered a mishap, hitting the rear rim, falling behind in qualifying, being overtaken in the qualifying table.

Miguel Nunes, unable to contain his emotion, explains the cause of the broken rim that led to his defeat in this rally. “I made a spin and the rear wheel on the driver’s side was completely out of the car. I won’t risk taking the car to the podium.”