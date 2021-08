What a miserable day it has turned into, with low cloud and rain over much of the island.

The poor Visibility has already diverted two flights to Porto Santo. A flight from Paris and a flight from Bucharest diverted in the last half hour, and the luxair flight from Luxembourg has been trying to land also for a while now.

The bad weather has been affe ting the airport since 3om, wifh the easyJet flights from Porto and Lisbon, returning back to the mainland.

A couple of Photos near Cristo Rei.