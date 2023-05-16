MADEIRA CLASSICAL ORCHESTRA PRESENTS “THE JACOB’S DREAM”

As part of the “Ciclo Grandes Obras”, the Orquestra Clássica da Madeira, made up of its dedicated musicians, invites the brilliant violinist Haik Kazazyan as a soloist and the expert conductor José Eduardo Gomes to the concert on May 20, at the Madeira Congress Centre, at 6 pm, where Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 will be performed and, in its European premiere, the Concerto for Violin and Orchestra “The Jacob´s Dream” by Baruch Berliner.

“On Symphony No. 7, in musical terms, it represents Beethoven’s new direction in symphonic music. The extraordinary rhythmic unity that drives the entire symphony, especially the second movement, makes this one of the most beautiful musical moments of Beethoven’s inspiration. It is due to its rhythmic unity, harmonic combination, structural balance and mastery of composition techniques, which makes this Symphony, in the opinion of several authors, Beethoven’s best symphony.

This is a concert that will certainly arouse the interest of our audience, where the romanticism of Beethoven and the mysticism of Baruch Berliner will combine in a unique concert of great emotions”, notes Norberto Gomes, Artistic Director of the Orquestra Clássica da Madeira.

Tickets cost €20 (with discounts for children, young people and seniors) and can be purchased at Ticketline – https://ticketline.sapo.pt/evento/orq-classica-madeira-h-kazazyan-martin-andr-73169

Gaudeamus Store – Colégio dos Jesuítas, Rua dos Ferreiros (near Funchal City Hall)

Madeira Congress Center ticket office – Only on the day of the concert from 4pm.

