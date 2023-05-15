Will Calhau da Lapa be open this Summer?

Image from RTP Madeira.

Calhau da Lapa is closed and will remain so until all safety conditions are guaranteed. The notice was left today by Ricardo Nascimento, in the solemn session of the Parish Day of Campanário, which completes 508 years of existence.

The mayor of Ribeira Brava stressed, on the occasion, that the site is being monitored and that at the end of this month it will be subject to further monitoring, in order to assess the safety of the space.

Nascimento regrets “what is said out there” in relation to the fact that many believe that the municipality has abandoned the place, but the mayor guarantees that he has a “clear conscience” and recalled the investment that his executive made over time in the space, from cleaning to the platform on the pier.

On aquaculture, another subject that despite not keeping Nascimento up at night leaves him “hurt”, he guarantees that from the first hour the “requirements of the Chamber” are known in relation not only to the project but also to the expansion of the cages”.

On the anniversary day, the mayor highlighted the work done by the mayors and reiterated his executive’s commitment to the councils of the municipality, listing some works in progress or already completed in the parish, as well as the financial reinforcement of the City Council, which this year has 250 thousand euros to be distributed among the four Boards in accordance with municipal regulations.

Let’s hope some good news comes from the monitoring, and the place can be reopened again, but it’s looking very unlikely.

