I will be leaving for the UK next week, Monday Flying British Airways, and staying in the UK for 2 weeks for my Nan’s funeral, and see family.

At the moment I am really trying to get a vaccine before I leave, but it’s not looking likely. I have one question at the end of this information.

Anyone who is a Patreon Member I will be putting updates on my trip, and showing you some of the places I lived before moving to Madeira.

There still seems to be Confusion on what test you need to go to the UK. So below is what you need to do.

You can travel with an Antigen test to the UK, all airlines are going by government advice, and you do not need a PCR test to enter the UK.

I am going to have my Antigen Test and the private Hospital in Funchal, this is the details they sent me below. Note the price is 20.00 euros at the private hospital, but in other places you can get for 15.00 euros.

Please make sure you have this printed in English, and they put your date of birth on the result.

If you want to do the antigen test you must go to the ER Unit (ground floor – main entrance of the Hospital Particular da Madeira). For this test you don’t need to book. This test costs 20€/each.

ANTIGEN TEST TESTING TIMES :

24/7 a week.

Sensitivity – 96.52%

Specificity – 99.68%

RESULTS:

The results of the Antigen test will be available after 30 minutes.

The results can be sent by email or printed. It will be in 4 languages: Portuguese, English, French and Deutsch.

Any doubts, please contact us. callcentermadeira@grupohpa.com

Thank you.

Take a coronavirus test before you travel to England

You must have proof of a negative coronavirus (COVID-19) test to travel to England.

You must take a test even if:

you’ve been vaccinated

you’re traveling from a country or territory on the green list

you’re a UK citizen

You do not need a PCR test to enter the UK from a Green List Country.

You must take the test in the 3 days before the service on which you will arrive in England departs.

For example, if you travel directly to England on Friday, you can take the test on or after Tuesday and will need to have the negative result available before boarding on Friday.

Type of test

You must make sure that the test provider you choose can meet the standards for pre-departure testing.

The test must meet performance standards of ≥97% specificity, ≥80% sensitivity at viral loads above 100,000 copies/ml.

This could include tests such as:

a nucleic acid test, including a polymerase chain reaction ( PCR ) test or derivative technologies, including loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) tests

) test or derivative technologies, including loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) tests an antigen test, such as a test from a lateral flow device.

Day 2 PCR Test

You then need to book your day 2 PCR test for when you are in the UK, you need to do this before you fill in your locator form, as you will need the PCR code to enter into the form, You can book the test here and have it delivered to your UK address.

Book Your Day 2 Covid Test

Passenger Locator Form

48 hours before you travel to the UK you will need to fill in your Locator Form

Passenger Locator Form

I think it’s best to print off as much as possible so you have everything on paper, in case you cant get internet, or something happens to your phone.

So I think I am set to travel, Now I have just got to stay Covid Free in the UK, as I really don’t want to be stuck there for more than the two weeks I have booked. The blog will continue as much as normal, I wont have internet, as for some of the time I will stay in my Nans house, but I will use some data Roaming, and Wifi places .

One question from me, and I hope someone can help, If I do get covid, and can’t fly, what happens to my flight, do I need better insurance? I really only have basic travel insurance with my bank in Madeira.

I must say it has been a bit stressful sorting all this out, and also with numbers rising in the UK its a bit of a worry, and I know I certainly won’t be flying anywhere else this year, or until things are much more relaxed.