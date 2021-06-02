  • Home
I will be leaving for the UK next week, Monday Flying British Airways, and staying in the UK for 2 weeks for my Nan’s funeral, and see family.

At the moment I am really trying to get a vaccine before I leave, but it’s not looking likely. I have one question at the end of this information.

Thank you to those who have brought me a coffee the last couple of months, I will be using that in the UK. Anyone who is a Patreon Member I will be putting updates on my trip, and showing you some of the places I lived before moving to Madeira. You can join my Patreon here. https://www.patreon.com/madeiraislandnews

There still seems to be Confusion on what test you need to go to the UK. So below is what you need to do.

You can travel with an Antigen test to the UK, all airlines are going by government advice, and you do not need a PCR test to enter the UK.

I am going to have my Antigen Test and the private Hospital in Funchal, this is the details they sent me below. Note the price is 20.00 euros at the private hospital, but in other places you can get for 15.00 euros.

Please make sure you have this printed in English, and they put your date of birth on the result.

If you want to do the antigen test you must go to the ER Unit (ground floor – main entrance of the Hospital Particular da Madeira). For this test you don’t need to book. This test costs 20€/each.

ANTIGEN TEST TESTING TIMES:

24/7 a week.

Sensitivity – 96.52%

Specificity – 99.68%

RESULTS:

The results of the Antigen test will be available after 30 minutes.

The results can be sent by email or printed. It will be in 4 languages: Portuguese, English, French and Deutsch.

Any doubts, please contact us. callcentermadeira@grupohpa.com

Thank you.

Take a coronavirus test before you travel to England

You must have proof of a negative coronavirus (COVID-19) test to travel to England.

You must take a test even if:

You do not need a PCR test to enter the UK from a Green List Country.

You must take the test in the 3 days before the service on which you will arrive in England departs.

For example, if you travel directly to England on Friday, you can take the test on or after Tuesday and will need to have the negative result available before boarding on Friday.

Type of test

You must make sure that the test provider you choose can meet the standards for pre-departure testing.

The test must meet performance standards of ≥97% specificity, ≥80% sensitivity at viral loads above 100,000 copies/ml.

This could include tests such as:

  • a nucleic acid test, including a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test or derivative technologies, including loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) tests
  • an antigen test, such as a test from a lateral flow device.
Day 2 PCR Test

You then need to book your day 2 PCR test for when you are in the UK, you need to do this before you fill in your locator form, as you will need the PCR code to enter into the form, You can book the test here and have it delivered to your UK address.

Book Your Day 2 Covid Test

Passenger Locator Form

48 hours before you travel to the UK you will need to fill in your Locator Form

Passenger Locator Form

I think it’s best to print off as much as possible so you have everything on paper, in case you cant get internet, or something happens to your phone.

So I think I am set to travel, Now I have just got to stay Covid Free in the UK, as I really don’t want to be stuck there for more than the two weeks I have booked. The blog will continue as much as normal, I wont have internet, as for some of the time I will stay in my Nans house, but I will use some data Roaming, and Wifi places .

One question from me, and I hope someone can help, If I do get covid, and can’t fly, what happens to my flight, do I need better insurance? I really only have basic travel insurance with my bank in Madeira. 

I must say it has been a bit stressful sorting all this out, and also with numbers rising in the UK its a bit of a worry, and I know I certainly won’t be flying anywhere else this year, or until things are much more relaxed.

Tobi Hughes

19 Responses

  1. Ines Reply

    Sorry to hear about your loss Tobi. My heartfelt condolences to and your family

  2. Mary Gray Reply

    I’m pretty sure you won’t be able to get insurance to cover the cost of the return flight if you can’t fly because of covid. Hope everything else goes as planned. Will be thinking of you at this sad time. Take care and stay safe.

  3. Annette Clifford Reply

    God speed Tobi. Condolences at this sad and stressful time. Stay safe and you will not need to cancel flight back. I visited my elderly mum in Kent from Scotland and did not feel unsafe just keep mask and distance as much as possible. Our vaccination is progressing well so try and be positive. I have a son your age and he has had both jabs already. I think your advice on taking paper copies is very important as ladt time Madeira my phone lost it’s charge it happens! Good luck and safe journey to day farewell to your nan. X

  4. Alison macdonald Reply

    Dear Tobi. I do hope everything goes well for you at this sad time. I have two boys, 32 and 26, who are not vaccinated yet but have been quite safe. Wear your mask, avoid busy places, and practice social distancing. You don’t say where you will be staying but some areas of the UK do have higher incidence rates and are probably best avoided. I also doubt if your insurance will cover you, best to check with them direct.

  5. J M Reply

    Make sure you fill in the passenger locator form and have a reference number for your PCR day 2 test to fill that in or you won’t get the Barcode at the top end of the form to show at the check in otherwise they won’t let you through. Also they were asking that you had your date of birth on the Antigen test certificate which a lot of people didn’t have. The EasyJet talk guy at the bag drop was brutal with me, but the air hosts were excellent and made up for it. May I just point out that I was at the check in area for 2 hours 10 minutes because of these issues. You can also have your Antigen test done two days or 4hour before departure at the SYNLAB at the airport . Cost 40 euros results in 30 minutes. Have a good flight.

    JM

  6. Sandra P Reply

    I agree that you just have to self insure.
    I’m more worried about getting a false positive from the lateral flow test. What do you do then? Can you do a pcr test to override it and will there be time?
    Covid is only rising in a few hotspots in the UK. I can send you a map by reply (from JoinZoe covid app/research project).
    Good luck and take care.

  7. Jim H Reply

    Tobi,
    Specifically regarding return flight, it depends on the airline you’re using.
    If you do get stuck in UK because you become infected (which I sincerely hope you don’t) you may be able to re-book your return flight at little or no cost – suggest you investigate before you leave Madeira so at least you will be prepared.
    If you are able to re-book, you will probably need to do it online.
    The UK mantra is still “hands (washing regularly, soap & water or gel), face (covering for internal places) space (minimum 1.5 metres)” (+ get the jab when called).
    Keep safe.
    Jim

  8. JM Reply

    Sunday just had my Pfizer vaccine. No side effects to report except little sore where they put the needle in for a day. I walked into vaccine centre on walk in day with my NHS number and that’s it got it done. Second dose is to be done in 8 to 12 weeks no booking required.

    JM

  9. Barbara Reply

    Hi Tobi
    It depends who you are flying with. Check with your airline. We always fly easyjet, and we can move flights at no cost, and at any time, without giving a reason.
    As advised previously: wear a mask at all times, keep the 2 metre rule, stay outside in small groups, limit public transport use. If you must be inside, ensure flow of air, limit numbers you mix with. Take particular care at the airport.
    The Rapid Antigen Tests are freely available at chemists, centres etc. We are encouraged to test twice weekly.You might want to consider getting a few kits (maybe a family member or friend can help), test before you meet groups and afterwards. Should you get ill, it is easier to pinpoint where your contacts were.
    Take care, keep safe. I hope all goes well for you.

  10. Paul Reply

    Hi Tobi. Some confusion on my side regarding what test is acceptable to fly. For example does Easyjet accept lateral flow tests or PCR only, even if the country accepts lateral flow. Have read some horror stories of people not being allowed to board. Website not that clear. As for being in UK, I doubt you will notice anything different than being in Madeira, apart from the beauty of course. Yes the usual hygiene and distancing, but most of us just go about our normal day as usual. If you are concerned whilst here, I would suggest using the free lateral flow home testing kit. We get a pack of 7 free tests we can use. Whilst perhaps less sensitive they will give you some comfort. Get a family member to order a box for you. All the best and have a great trip.

  11. Gill Reply

    Hi Tobi – I’ve flown to and from Madeira in May. Do remember that on the flight to the UK everyone has been tested and haven’t got COVID. It is unlikely that you will catch it on the plane anyway because of the high air filtration system. The UK feels safe. There are a few hotspots but just be sensible about where you go remembering that most people over 40 have had at least one and probably both vaccines.
    If your result on Day2 happens to be positive then the Company you are using informs the Government, I believe. You then have to isolate and can’t travel until you test negative but I’m sure you wouldn’t want to. Some airlines are being flexible about changing dates of flights because of COVID. Check.
    Make sure you have the QR code available both for the UK Passenger Locator form and on return Madeira Safe. That is what they check.
    Hope the funeral is a real celebration of your Nan”s life.

  12. Wendy Collins Reply

    If you check with your bank they will tell you if you have covid cover our bank travel insurance covers for covid Hope all goes well

  13. Tony Vowell Reply

    I’m not sure whether it’s still open, but the NHS has been doing mass vaccination at Twickenham for anyone who walks in [be prepared to queue] Covid hot spot in Hounslow, If you check on-line I’m sure tehre’s info. I’m in Wales and things here are done a little differently.

  14. Gordon Vaughan Reply

    Hard one for you Tobi especially under the circumstances.
    Hope all goes well stay safe and well.

  15. Shirley Scoular Reply

    Hi Tobi

    I’ve been staying in Funchal with my husband since October last year. I like to buy a UK newspaper (Daily Mail) in paper form, from one of the kiosks in town, maybe 3 – 4 times a week. Cost? 3.15 euros. But, and it’s a very big but, last week I arrived at one of the kiosks to find extortion taking place. Overnight, this newspaper price has increased by 75% to the extortionate price of 5.55 euros!!! This price is now being charged at every kiosk I’ve visited, so it’s not just one particular kiosk that’s letting the side down. Mans greed knows no bounds here in Madeira, an opportunity to screw the British, now that tourists are coming here again. Yes, I know that most people get their news these days online but I’m not one of them, can me a traditionalist, but I’m not the only one. What are Brits to think about Madeirans, when this type of extortion is going on? Is there anywhere you or I can complain to about this extortion Racket? Someone needs to bring this to someone’s attention, Tobi. Can you help?

    Shirley

  16. Shirley Scoular Reply

    Hi Tobi

    It’s highly unlikely that your bank’s basic travel insurance will cover much for covid. It’s worth a call to them to check, though. Failing that, I’d suggest you look on the Which? website, as they have a whole list of covid travel insurance providers, and what each of them cover for covid. Beware that very, very few will cover for everything, with each travel insurer covering for different things to do with covid. Good luck!

  17. Paul W Reply

    Hi Toby
    Condolences
    But I have some fairly good news on your question
    ba wave flight change fees and only a cafe cisterns would apply
    Also your chances in general of catching Covid are as low as you could hope for
    Why not temp register with go and get a NHS jab too

