Santa Cruz PSP Police Station changes address

Starting this Monday, July 14th, the Santa Cruz Public Security Police Station (PSP) will operate in new temporary facilities, located on Rua Dr. Francisco Perez, rooms 3 and 4, in the parish of Caniço, next to the Loja do Munícipe.

The change in facilities is the result of a protocol signed between the Santa Cruz City Council and the PSP on May 30 of this year. The new facilities were temporarily provided free of charge by the municipality, as part of a measure designed to ensure the continuity of police services in the area while renovation and expansion work on the permanent police station building is underway.

