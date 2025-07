The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere has issued a yellow warning for hot weather, valid between 9 am on Tuesday, July 15, and 9 pm on the same day.

This warning applies to both the south coast of Madeira and the mountainous regions.

Looking at the forecasts, the hot weather should stay for the whole week, with temperatures around 28° in Funchal.

From Diário Notícias

