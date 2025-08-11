CMF worker arrested with drugs and money

A man in his 50s, an employee of Funchal City Council, was arrested last week by the Public Security Police for drug trafficking.

According to DIÁRIO, the arrest took place last Wednesday, late in the afternoon, when the worker who works in the urban cleaning division of the CMF was on duty, in the center of Funchal.

The man, who has apparently already been identified by the authorities, was the target of a search by PSP agents, who found narcotics and money in his possession.

The individual was arrested and the products seized, as well as the council car he was driving.

The Funchal City Council told DIÁRIO that “disciplinary proceedings were instituted against the worker in question, as well as the precautionary measure of preventive suspension.”

The worker was brought before the Court and was given an Identity and Residence Certificate.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...