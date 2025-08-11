Learn the criteria for issuing hot weather warnings in Madeira

The hot weather continues today, but should then cool down a degree or two as we go through the rest of the week. The dust in the air from Africa should also improve from tomorrow afternoon.

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere has issued meteorological warnings for Madeira due to persistent high temperatures. Mountainous regions are under an orange warning, and the southern coast is under a yellow warning.

But what exactly do these warnings mean? We found out from the IPMA.

It’s important to understand that the hot weather warning has three levels: yellow, orange, and red. Furthermore, the IPMA is responsible for issuing these warnings whenever adverse weather events are forecast or observed.

A yellow warning is considered “a risky situation for certain activities dependent on the weather. Monitor weather conditions as they evolve.”

In the case of orange, it refers to a “meteorological situation of moderate to high risk”.

In the case of red, it is an “extreme risk meteorological situation”.

Furthermore, warnings are issued according to parameters that differ in each region of the archipelago. There are different parameters for the North Coast, South Coast, Mountainous Regions, and Porto Santo.

In the case of hot weather, the criteria is as follows:

Whenever an alert is issued, it is advisable to pay attention to the recommendations of Civil Protection to stay safe.

From Diário Notícias

