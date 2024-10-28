Yellow warning for winds that can reach 95 km/hour

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) has placed the island of Madeira under a yellow warning for strong winds, which is already in effect and will last until 6 pm tomorrow.

According to the forecast, both on the North and South coasts of Madeira, there will be strong northeast winds, with gusts of up to 80 km/h in the far east.

However, it is in the mountainous areas that the wind will blow strongly, as it will also come from the northeast, with gusts that can reach up to 95 km/h.

