Second largest superyacht to visit Madeira was in Caniçal

One of the largest superyachts in the world, certainly the second largest to explore these waters, visited Madeira Island, making a quick technical stopover in Caniçal. The ‘Kismet’ is 122 metres long and is second only to the ‘Britannia’, a royal yacht that visited Madeira Island in the 1990s. It measured 126 metres.

According to the Clube de Entusiastas de Navios website, the ‘Kismet’ “docked at the port of Caniçal at 8:15 am (yesterday) coming directly from London”, being “the ‘jewel in the crown’ of the Lurssen shipyards that have just presented it at the Monaco Yacht Show 2024, which took place as usual in September, where the ‘Kismet’ was the main and biggest attraction of the traditional show”.

“This ‘Kismet’ thus replaces the old ‘Kismet’, recently sold and renamed ‘Whisper’, which was a regular visitor to Funchal, and we now have to wait to see if the same regularity will be seen with the new ‘Kismet’,” highlights the CEN. “This is the ship’s first repositioning voyage, which chooses Madeira as the only stopover on this identical transatlantic vessel.”

He is currently heading to Jacksonville, in the United States of America, having left yesterday late afternoon.

Photo Sergio Ferreira

“With 122 meters in length by 17.8 meters in beam and 4.4 meters in draft, the ‘Kismet’ has a tow of around 4,918 gross registered tons, thus surpassing the previous record, which was held by the super-yacht ‘Kaos’, with 110.1 meters in length by 16.4 meters in beam and 4,523 gross registered tons”, said the CEN.



