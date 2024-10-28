Wind affecting flights

Wind affecting flightsTobi Hughes·28th October 2024Madeira News The wind is affecting tmall flights this morning, with 6 waiting for a chance to land at the monent. Some flights have managed to land early morning. The wind is expected to blow stong all day today. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related