Boy with serious illness has a dream: to meet Cristiano Ronaldo

The appeal comes on the eve of another birthday for the Madeiran star.

Writer Pedro Chagas Freitas published an appeal to Cristiano Ronaldo on his Facebook page, two days before CR7 turns 40. It would be a gift, not for the star, an idol of many children, young people and not so young people from all over the world, but for a boy who is suffering.

Diogo (on the right in the image) has a serious illness. More than that, Diogo has a dream. A dream that makes him smile even when his body hurts, even when the world weighs him down, even when everything tells him it would be easier to give up. The dream of meeting Cristiano Ronaldo.

As the writer emphasizes, “a dream can save. A dream can be the force that pushes, that lifts, that makes you believe. Happiness can save. There is no medicine more powerful than a moment of true joy: an instant in which pain dissolves, in which fear disappears, in which there is only the light of a wish fulfilled.”

And he makes an appeal: “Let’s help Diogo save himself. Let’s make this dream come true.

Sometimes all someone needs to keep going is a strong enough reason not to stop. @cristiano , if you’re reading this, Diogo is waiting for you. His happiness could be one of your biggest goals.”

Like this: Like Loading...